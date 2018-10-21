The Sunday Showcase, presented by the Performing Arts League & UTC's Department of Performing Arts will be directed by Steve Ray, Theatre Chair, UTC Department of Performing Arts. The event will highlight and celebrate school age talent and the organizations that foster and support that talent. Sunday Showcase will feature performances by many of Chattanooga's outstanding young artists in dance, instrumental music, vocal performance and theater. Funds raised by the event will support the Performing Arts League's outreach and arts education for area school children. Participating organizations include Barger Academy of Fine Arts Movement Makers, Chattanooga Ballet, Chattanooga Boys Choir, Chattanooga Christian Academy (CCA) Choo Choo Kids, Chattanooga Girls Choir, Chattanooga Symphony and Opera Youth Orchestras; Chattanooga Theatre Centre Youth Theatre, Christian Family Theater and Civic Ballet of Chattanooga. All are welcomed to this wonderful afternoon of enjoying our local youth showcase their talent in the performing arts. There'll be something for everyone! Tickets available via UTC Box Office or at the door. More information: www.palchattanooga.org