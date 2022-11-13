Sunday Studio

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and create your own artwork inspired by art in the Hunter’s special exhibition “Memories & Inspiration.” Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Family programming is generously sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.

“Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art” was organized and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
