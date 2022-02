× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Hunter Museum, "Sunday Studio"

Come get creative at the Hunter with drop-in art making experiences for guests of all ages. This month's studio will focus on art by Noel Anderson and Lorna Simpson on view in "Beyond the frame: 70 Years of Collecting."

PRICE (includes museum admission):

Free to members

$20 general admission

Free to youth 17 and under

Masks required for all guests over 5, regardless of vaccination status.