Sunday Studio Drop-In Art Making: Beyond the Frame

Hunter Museum of American Art
Colored pencils lined up in a row at different heights
Drop in art experiences for kids and families, making your own work inspired by works of art in the current special exhibit Beyond the Frame.
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Colored pencils lined up in a row at different heights
Drop in art experiences for kids and families, making your own work inspired by works of art in the current special exhibit Beyond the Frame.
Sorry, no events.
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Home & GardenRound Weaving Class
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Home & GardenBasics of Floral Design: Spring Wrapped Bouquet
-
Education & Learning Food & Drink Home & GardenSpring Garden Cocktails Class
-
Business & Career Home & Garden Talks & ReadingsLove Local Chatt Spotlight Night: POMKT
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicJoshua Espinoza Jazz Trio
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bands Showcase
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Home & GardenIntermediate Handlettering: Serif and Bounce
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bands Showcase
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.