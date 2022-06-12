Sunday Studio

Hunter Museum of American Art
Event Header Source_Q2_June
Paint spilt and smeared on table with child's hand in frame
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families. Make your own art inspired by works in the Hunter permanent collection.
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
