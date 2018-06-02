The Pearl Group will host the fifth annual Sundresses at Sunset at the historic Hunter Museum of American Art. The fundraiser will feature the best in food, drinks and live entertainment on multiple stages. Proceeds benefit educational and scholarship programs for local high school students. Tickets available at Herman's Soul Food on Brainerd Rd or at www.sundressesatsunset.com.
Sundresses at Sunset
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
