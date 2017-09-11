Sunflowers & Relatives

Green Spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Dr. Ed Schilling (UTK) will give a general overview of the sunflower family, Asteraceae, that discusses the arrangement and evolution of its flowering structures, and reviews uses of members of the family in gardens. A more detailed look will be provided for the “true” sunflowers, the genus Helianthus and its relatives, which include the common sunflower (that we use for cooking oil and for bird seed), the Jerusalem artichoke, and almost 50 other species in North America. Also learn what the Tennessee Valley Wild Ones are doing to advocate and promote native plants to support biodiversity.

Green Spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
