Break out of your usual evening routine and join our instructors for a sunset tour at one of our favorite paddling destinations! After some basic instruction, we'll take a short paddle tour of the area and find a nice spot to watch the sunset from out on the water. This is a great way to get some extra paddling practice and meet new friends. We provide stand up paddleboards, all the gear, and basic paddle instruction, but please bring your own headlamp. No experience required, but taking a Learn to SUP Class is recommended. Ages 14 and up are welcome. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a participating parent / responsible adult.
Sunset SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard) Tour
Harrison Bay State Park 8411 Harrison Bay Rd, Harrison, Tennessee 37341
