Come join us for our 3rd annual Superhero Sprint benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast TN. The 5K and 1-Mile fun run will be held at the Chattanooga Riverpark off of Amnicola Hwy. The 5K will be a timed event and awards will be given out! Chattoine, Chattanooga's official fan force, will be hosting our annual costume contest. We will have vendors, kids carnival games & prizes and a costume contest this year!

Registration begins at 8am with the 5K starting at 9am