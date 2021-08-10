Heart Healthy Lentils

Taking those extra steps to support our immune system is one of the keys to good health! After all, your immune system is your greatest protector. Lentils are a popular legume celebrated throughout the world for their high nutritional value. They boast heart healthy fiber, protein, and iron, and are a fantastic addition for those looking to feel great. Come learn new ideas for lentil recipes you are sure to love! This family friendly food group works well for easy weeknight dinners that translate to healthy lunch leftovers!

We will be making:

Colorful Lentil and Arugula Salad with Candied Walnuts

Mediterranean Kale and Lentil Salad with Citrus

Please note: masks are encouraged, but not required. This class is hands-on and the meals are gluten free, dairy free and vegan.

About the teacher:

Diane Hoch is a Certified Nutritional Health Counselor and Natural Food Chef who counsels clients and students on their journey to vibrant health. Her expertise lies in empowering people to find the connection between the foods we eat and how it effects our overall health and well being. Diane is the CEO & Founder of The Food Evolution, a cooking and nutrition center located in Rockland County, NY. Since 2010 The Food Evolution has been offering classes designed to teach people to prepare delicious and nutritious “whole foods” for themselves and their families. It is also inclusive of her private practice for Nutritional Counseling and Corporate Wellbeing Programs. Diane earned her certification from Columbia Teacher’s College and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in NYC. Her education provided extensive training for an integrative approach to nutrition based on bio-individuality. Not only does Diane teach cooking classes privately, she offers them in Corporate Kitchens and as a Guest Chef at many venues across the country including Spas (The Lodge at Woodloch) and Health and Wellness seminars (The Employer Healthcare and Benefits Congress. Her online cooking videos are featured on LivStrong and EHow, and can also be found on her own website www.thefoodevolution.com.