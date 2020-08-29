Surreal Estate Album Release Show

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Surreal Estate Album Release Show

We're beyond excited to bring you "Surreal Estate", a melancholy blend of genres from those dastardly boys in Good Grief. This album fuses phrases of psychedelic punk and groovy alternative rock.

Witness the full album live and pick up a physical copy BEFORE IT HITS STORES! You can also browse our new line of merchandise. Will we premiere a new music video? You'll have to show up and party down to see!

Featuring special guests:

  • Subkonscious
  • Petty Cache
  • Sam Steadman

TICKETS: $5

