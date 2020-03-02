Susan Beckham Zurenda Writing Workshop

Southern Lit Alliance welcomes award-winning author Susan Beckham Zurenda to lead a writing workshop and a discussion about her award-winning, debut novel, Bells for Eli, as a part of the South Bound Lecture series. This event is the book launch for the new novel.

The event will take place Monday, March 2, at the Arts Building (301 East 11th Street, Suite 301, Chattanooga, TN, 37403). The writing workshop will take place from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, and the lecture begins at 7:00 pm.

The workshop is limited to 16 seats, and admission is $15. Tickets can be purchased through https://www.southernlitalliance.org/copy-of-writing-workshop-susan-beck.

Admission to the lecture is $10, and tickets can be purchased through https://www.southernlitalliance.org/writing-workshop-with-susan

About the Book

Susan Beckham Zurenda’s debut novel Bells for Eli is a lyrical and tender exploration of the relationship between cousins drawn together through tragedy.

The novel transports readers to a small town in South Carolina in the 1960s and 1970s, telling the tale of two cousins, Eli and Delia, and their close bond forged in childhood.

After a tragic accident in childhood leaves Eli disfigured, and shunned by peers as a result, Delia passionately devotes herself to defending him. As the two move through adolescence, the visible damage to Eli’s body is gone, but indelible wounds hide beneath his skin, harboring pain and insecurity.

A compelling coming-of-age story, Bells for Eli captures a world in which quiet, ordinary life becomes extraordinary as two young people unite to triumph in the face of adversary.

About the Author

Susan Beckham Zurenda has taught literature, composition, and creative writing to thousands of high school and college students for 33 years. She has published numerous short stories, which have won multiple awards including the South Carolina Fiction Prize, the Porter Fleming Competition, the Southern Writers Symposium Emerging Writers Fiction contest, and more.

Her debut novel, Bells for Eli, will be available to readers beginning March 2, 2020 and has already been selected as the Winter 2020 Okra Pick from the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance.

Zurenda currently lives in Spartanburg, SC with her husband Wayne and works as a book publicist managing media relations for Magic Time Literary Publicity.

Writing Workshop – Family Stories: Evoking Emotion in Your Characters

Before her lecture on Bells for Eli, Zurenda will be leading a writing workshop focused on telling effective family stories and creating genuine emotion in characters.

Ample illustrations will be provided, some from Susan’s novel, and participants will be given writing prompts with feedback