Sustainable Houses of Worship Workshop

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 305 W. 7th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Chattanooga Chapter of Tennessee Interfaith Power and Light will hold a “Sustainable Houses of Worship Workshop” Saturday March 9 from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Chattanooga. Breakfast is included. During the workshop participants representing various faiths will hear presentations addressing actions that save operations money while addressing climate change justice.

Hear from TQE (Total Quality Environmental), Green|Spaces, Cornerstone Automation, Greens Design Supply and EPB. The workshop is most suitable for ministers, stewardship leaders and facilitation managers from any faith. The charge is $15/person.

Register through eventbrite.com Sustainable Houses of Worship or via e-mail to creationcare@gmail.com.

TN Interfaith Power & Light is a chapter of Interfaith Power & Light, a 501 C(3) non-profit organization.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 305 W. 7th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
