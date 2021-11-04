Swayyvo at Wanderlinger

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

A ridiculously amazing line up including: Swayyvo, Chuck Marley, Riel, and Calee with DJ Sleepy!

$15 advanced presale, $20 at the door. Doors at 8pm, show at 9pm. 21 and up only.

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
