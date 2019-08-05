Swing Dancing

Peace Strength Yoga 3800 St Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410

Come enjoy swing era dancing every Monday night in St. Elmo with River City Dance Club. Lesson and social dance included with admission. $10 for adults; $8 for students with valid student ID. Learn more at www.rivercitydanceclub.com

Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
8137319581
