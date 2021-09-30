Symphonic Band Concert

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Symphonic Band Concert 

Chattanooga State Symphonic Band orchestral transcriptions for wind band featuring works by Brahms, Berlioz, Dvorak, Debussy, Bernstein, Verdi, Stravinsky, and Offenbach, led by Nicholas Hartline. No Cost. 

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Concerts & Live Music
