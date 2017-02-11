Symphonic Tales: A Valentine's Day Story

Clarinetist Nikolasa Tejero returns to the Children’s department at the library to provide a musically enhanced reading of Christine Davenier’s endearing Leon and Albertine, a love story between a pig and a hen set on a farm. Dr. Tejero has collected an assortment of musical themes by musical master composers to help bring to life Leon’s efforts to gain the affections of his sweetheart Albertine.

Crafts and games will follow the 3pm performance. Join us on Saturday, February 11 at the downtown branch.