The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Department of Performing Arts in partnership with the Chattanooga Public Library Children's Department present Symphonic Tales, a music and literacy series for young children.

Join us on Saturday, May 12th, as a string quartet brings to life the sounds of a farm, featuring arrangements of Robert Schumann’s “The Happy Farmer” and “The Reaper’s Song,” along with Bruce Adolph’s rollicking “Farmony” for string quartet and farm animals! Games and crafts will follow. Program will be held at the Northgate Library at 1:00pm and at the Downtown Library at 3:00pm.

The Chattanooga Public Library is an ArtsBuild community arts partner.