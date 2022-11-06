Symphony Orchestra Concert

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to enjoy a Symphony Orchestra Concert on Sunday, November 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The evening will feature several pieces including Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D major, op. 77 by Johannes Brahms which will be performed by Marcio Candido, visiting violin soloist. The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

