Symphony Orchestra Concert

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will include multiple selections including “Symphony No. 1 for Organ and Orchestra” by Felix Alexandre Guilmant, which will feature organist Patrick Rice, who attended Southern for two years. The event will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

