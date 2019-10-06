Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will include multiple selections including “Symphony No. 1 for Organ and Orchestra” by Felix Alexandre Guilmant, which will feature organist Patrick Rice, who attended Southern for two years. The event will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
Symphony Orchestra Concert
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Saturday
-
Business & Career Education & Learning OutdoorWilderness First Aid
-
-
This & ThatFree Pancake Breakfast
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWatercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAll Creatures Great and Small | Pet Portraits
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlbi and The Wolves
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
-
Business & Career Politics & ActivismLatino Leadership Awards 2019
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner Crochet
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningArt & Crafts with Amy Brewer-Davenport
-
Art & ExhibitionsHandcrafted Happy Hour
-
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Talks & ReadingsChautauqua Lecture Series
Friday
-
This & ThatPark(ing) Day
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Barefoot Nellie & Co.
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa