Symphony Orchestra Concert

to Google Calendar - Symphony Orchestra Concert - 2019-11-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphony Orchestra Concert - 2019-11-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphony Orchestra Concert - 2019-11-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Symphony Orchestra Concert - 2019-11-10 19:30:00

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will include multiple selections on the theme “Stories in Music” and will feature the works of Jean Sibelius, Leo Delibes, and others. The event will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Symphony Orchestra Concert - 2019-11-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphony Orchestra Concert - 2019-11-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphony Orchestra Concert - 2019-11-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Symphony Orchestra Concert - 2019-11-10 19:30:00
DI 16.41

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Wednesday

October 16, 2019

Thursday

October 17, 2019

Friday

October 18, 2019

Saturday

October 19, 2019

Sunday

October 20, 2019

Monday

October 21, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours