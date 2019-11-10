Symphony Orchestra Concert

Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will include multiple selections on the theme “Stories in Music” and will feature the works of Jean Sibelius, Leo Delibes, and others. The event will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.