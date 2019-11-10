Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will include multiple selections on the theme “Stories in Music” and will feature the works of Jean Sibelius, Leo Delibes, and others. The event will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
Symphony Orchestra Concert
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music This & ThatContraception Matters: The Art of Empowerment
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
Concerts & Live MusicAnthony Gomes
-
Concerts & Live MusicDexter Bell & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Talks & ReadingsBedlam: Insanity and Asylums in the 19th Century
-
Charity & FundraisersKidney Foundation Fundraiser
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: PRINCE T
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Song Circle
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Theater & DanceA Kiss For Cinderella
-
Theater & Dance"House On Haunted Hill"
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatPaws in the Park
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden This & ThatEdible Landscaping -- Free Gardening Class
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkScenic City Eggfest
-
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Monday
-
Charity & FundraisersBig Birdie Golf Tournament
-
Education & LearningStartup Week Chattanooga - Music Startups
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Business & CareerBlack Professionals @ the Hunter
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn