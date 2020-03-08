Symphony Orchestra Concert

Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will include multiple selections, including “Trumpet Concerto in Eb Major” by Johann Hummel, featuring Carlot Dorve. Dorve, who is missing one arm, is currently pursuing a PhD in trumpet performance from the University of Missouri. The event will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.