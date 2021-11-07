Symphony Orchestra Concert

Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The evening will include Overture Solennelle, op. 73 by Alexander Glazunov; Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major, K. 459 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Alan Nichols, DMA, on piano; and Symphony No. 3 in C minor, op. 78 by Camille Saint-Saëns, with Adrienne Cox Olson, DMA, on organ.

This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

