Symphony Orchestra Concert

Southern Adventist University
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra
Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The evening will include Overture Solennelle, op. 73 by Alexander Glazunov; Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major, K. 459 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Alan Nichols, DMA, on piano; and Symphony No. 3 in C minor, op. 78 by Camille Saint-Saëns, with Adrienne Cox Olson, DMA, on organ.
This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.