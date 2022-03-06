Symphony Orchestra Concert

× Expand Southern Adventist University Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra

Southern Adventist University invites you to enjoy the Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The evening will include Overture to “Candide” by Leonard Bernstein, Symphony No. 1 in D major by Gustav Mahler, and Clarinet Concerto in A major, K. 622 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Gordon Inman on clarinet. This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.