Symphony Orchestra Concert

Southern Adventist University invites you to enjoy the Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Sunday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The evening will include Overture to “Candide” by Leonard Bernstein, Symphony No. 1 in D major by Gustav Mahler, and Clarinet Concerto in A major, K. 622 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Gordon Inman on clarinet. This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

