With Laurie Redmer Cadwallader conducting, Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra will perform Gustav Holst’s The Planets on Sunday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the university’s Goliath Wall (in case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists). To learn about more School of Music events, visit southern.edu/musicevents.