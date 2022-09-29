Symphony Orchestra Concert

Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert on Thursday, September 29, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature multiple selections including Trumpet Concerto in E-flat major by Joseph Haydn, performed by visiting trumpet soloist Nathan Warner. The campus event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

