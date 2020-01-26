Symphony Orchestra Concerto Concert

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, will be performing at the Collegedale Seventh-day Adventist Church on January 26, at 4 p.m. The concert will feature winners from the 2019-2020 concerto competition: Julia and Lydia Bobell, flute; Aidan Hartman, piano; Ewan Manalo, cello; Gabriel Palacios, piano; Jacks Pollard, oboe; and Isabella Showalter, violin. This concert is free and open to the public.

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
