Symphony Orchestra Concerto Concert

Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, will be performing at the Collegedale Seventh-day Adventist Church on January 26, at 4 p.m. The concert will feature winners from the 2019-2020 concerto competition: Julia and Lydia Bobell, flute; Aidan Hartman, piano; Ewan Manalo, cello; Gabriel Palacios, piano; Jacks Pollard, oboe; and Isabella Showalter, violin. This concert is free and open to the public.