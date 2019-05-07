T.J. Miller
The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Theater & Dance“The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”
-
Art & ExhibitionsELLA Chattanooga Art Exhibit Reception
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsCIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink OutdoorAlley Hour
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorArmed Forces Day Parade
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsBoxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsMisfit Toyz
-
-
Outdoor SportsRappelling - Level 1
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCSO Ensembles and Strings
-
Concerts & Live MusicJhett & Callie Sioux
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWatercolor Cacti & Succulents
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway