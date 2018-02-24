T. Graham Brown With Guest Robby Hopkins

The Colonnade Center 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Georgia

T. Graham Brown moved to Nashville in 1982 and found work singing advertising jingles for companies such as McDonald’s, Disneyland, Harrah’s and many others. He was also the singing narrator in the Taco Bell “Run for the Border” television spots. T also found work as a songwriter for E.M.I. Publishing before signing to Capitol Records in 1984. His debut album and Title Song, “I Tell It Like It Used To Be”, went to TOP-10, followed by “I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again” which landed at No.4. His next 2 singles, “Hell and High Water” and “Don’t Go to Strangers” made their way to the number one slot. Other hits include “Darlene”, “Come as You Were”, and “Wine Into Water”.

15 Minutes from Chattanooga, just off of I-75 at the Battlefield Exit

The Colonnade Center 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Georgia View Map
Concerts & Live Music
706-935-9000
