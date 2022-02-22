× Expand thechattery.org Tableau Beginner Online Bootcamp

What is this thing called Tableau?

Tableau allows for you to take large amounts of data and transform the data to tell a story using dynamic charts and graphs called dashboards. You are able to quickly and easily tell your data's story with the visualization of your data. This will help your team make strategic business decisions all derived from creativity within your data.

Who will benefit from this Bootcamp?

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no Tableau experience and would like to learn how to visualize large amounts in data in interactive charts + graphs.

Taught by: Whitney Pettis, MBA