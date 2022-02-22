Tableau Beginner Online Bootcamp

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

What is this thing called Tableau?

Tableau allows for you to take large amounts of data and transform the data to tell a story using dynamic charts and graphs called dashboards. You are able to quickly and easily tell your data's story with the visualization of your data. This will help your team make strategic business decisions all derived from creativity within your data.

Who will benefit from this Bootcamp?

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no Tableau experience and would like to learn how to visualize large amounts in data in interactive charts + graphs.

Taught by: Whitney Pettis, MBA

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Business & Career
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tableau Beginner Online Bootcamp - 2022-02-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tableau Beginner Online Bootcamp - 2022-02-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tableau Beginner Online Bootcamp - 2022-02-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tableau Beginner Online Bootcamp - 2022-02-22 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

February 21, 2022

Tuesday

February 22, 2022

Wednesday

February 23, 2022

Thursday

February 24, 2022

Friday

February 25, 2022

Saturday

February 26, 2022

Sunday

February 27, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours