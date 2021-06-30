Tableau Beginner Online Bootcamp

Learn to visualize data with cool interactive charts + graphs using Tableau!

What is this thing called Tableau?

Tableau allows for you to take large amounts of data and transform the data to tell a story using dynamic charts and graphs called dashboards. You are able to quickly and easily tell your data's story with the visualization of your data. This will help your team make strategic business decisions all derived from creativity within your data.

Who will benefit from this Bootcamp?

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no Tableau experience and would like to learn how to visualize large amounts in data in interactive charts + graphs.

Check out some of our students previous work here.

Course Schedule

Course Date: Wednesday, June 30th

Time (EST): 600p - 900p EST

What's Covered:

• Understand Tableau and its components

• Import multiple data sets via Excel and text files • Creation of visualizations using different charts and graphs o Maps

o Dual Axis

o Basic charts + graphs

o BANs

• Filter data in visualizations

o Top/bottom

o Advanced filtering

o Pages

• Compile all visuals into a dashboard

Course materials (including installation guides), access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp!

What's Included:

Certificate of Completion

You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.

About the instructor:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).