Casey Smith

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Casey Smith

Spend your Tuesday on the patio with Smitty. Enjoy live, local music along with $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 shrimp cocktail and $5 1885 ‘ritas! We’ll see you on the patio!

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
