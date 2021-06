Courtney Daly

Taco Tuesday and live music… yes please! Don’t miss $2.50 tacos (until 7PM), $5 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $5 1885 ‘ritas, $15 margarita pitchers and Courtney Daly on the patio.

Courtney Daly is a Chattanooga-based classic soul and blues musician with roots in Pop and R&B, as well. Performing classics hits that you know and love, with a contemporary twist. This soulful fusion will have you, no doubt, tapping your feet and singing along.

*Music scheduled weather permitting