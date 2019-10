It’s Tuesday and you know what that means… Taco Tuesday! Join us each week for $5 1885 'ritas, $5 shrimp cocktail, $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $15 margarita pitchers, and this week, live music on the patio with David Bingaman.

A Texas turned Tennessee transplant, David Bingaman's is inspired and influenced by music and stories. from the region. David blends thought provoking lyrics with lighthearted playing to create a sound all his own.

*Music weather permitting.