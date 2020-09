David Bingaman

It’s Taco Tuesday and there’s no place you’d rather be than 1885 Grill Ooltewah. Enjoy $2.50 tacos (until 7PM), $5 jumbo shrimp cocktail and $5 1885 rita’s and David Bingaman will also be live on the patio!

A Texas turned Tennessee transplant, David Bingaman's is inspired and influenced by music and stories. from the region. David blends thought provoking lyrics with lighthearted playing to create a sound all his own.

We’ll see you on the patio!