Taco Tuesday and Gino on the Patio

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Tuesday evenings call for $2.50 tacos (until 7PM), $6 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $5 margaritas and $15 margarita pitchers, along with live music from Gino Fanelli on the patio.

1885 Grill favorite, Gino Fanelli grew up playing every genre of music, from rockabilly to western swing and jazz. For the past 17 years, he’s forged his own style of N’awlins party jazz. His combination of guitar virtuosity, good-time music and charismatic stage banter, make him a must see artist.

See you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

