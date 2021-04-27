Jason Lyles

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jason Lyles

Since 2003 singer-songwriter Jason Lyles has been a regular on the Chattanooga music scene. He delivers an upbeat caffeine-charged blend of power-pop, alternative, Americana and roots rock style. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic guitar, crafty songwriting and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

Don’t miss Jason Lyles or our Taco Tuesday specials! Enjoy $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 cocktail shrimp, and $5 1885 ‘ritas!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

