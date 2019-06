We’re celebrating Taco Tuesday the only way we know how… with $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 1885 ‘ritas, $5 shrimp cocktail and live music with Mark Andrew! Local musician, Mark Andrew, will be playing tunes you know and love, from the likes of Tom Petty to Howling Wolf.

Join us for delicious specials and great live music on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.