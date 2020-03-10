Mark Andrew

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Spend your Tuesday evening enjoying some classics tunes from Mark Andrew. He plays crowd pleasing sin-a-longs from the 1960’s to present day, playing classic rock, classic country, Motown and blues. Enjoy Taco Tuesday specials featuring $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 1885 ‘ritas and $5 shrimp cocktail. Dinner, drinks and live music, yes please!

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
