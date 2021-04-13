Mark Andrew

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Mark Andrew

Mark Andrew is back on the 1885 Grill patio! Enjoy Mark's music alongside $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 1885 ‘ritas and $5 shrimp cocktail on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

