Taco Tuesday and Old Time Traveler Matt Downer on the 1885 Grill St. Elmo patio! Put a wrap on the day with $2.50 tacos (until 7PM), $6 shrimp cocktail, $6 1885 ‘ritas and $15 margarita pitchers.

Growing up on Sand Mountain in Alabama, Old Time Traveler Matt Downer learned to play from his grandfather and other musicians in the area. Matt’s music takes you on a trip back in time to the “good old days” of early American music. He’s played at Rock City, Tivoli Theatre, Nightfall, Riverbend and the International Stringband festival alongside artists like Carolina Chocolate Drops, Pokey Lafarge, Jack Rose, Michael Hurley and Norman Blake.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

