Melissa Ellis

Taco Tuesday on the patio? Don’t mind if we do! Join us for $2.50 tacos (until 7PM), $5 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $5 1885 ‘ritas and $15 margarita pitchers, along with live music from Melissa Ellis.

Jazzy, snazzy and a whole lotta fire, Melissa’s voices is virtually unmatched. She plays an unforgettable blend of blues, jazz and blue-eyed soul with a charming southern accent. Don’t miss an evening of soul, and tacos!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.