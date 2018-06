Papa Sway is bringing his easy listening style to the 1885 Grill patio. Playing an eclectic mix of R&B, Country, Soul, Blues, Pop and Rock, Papa Sway sets the perfect backdrop for a Tuesday evening on the patio. The evening will also feature $5 margaritas, $5 shrimp cocktail, $15 margarita pitchers and $2.50 tacos (from 5-7pm).

*All music weather permitting.