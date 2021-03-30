Rachel Cole

Clear your calendar! It’s Taco Tuesday and Rachel Cole is playing on the patio. Join us for $2.50 tacos (until 7PM), $5 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $5 1885 ritas and $15 margarita pitchers, along with live music by Rachel Cole.

Born and raised in Nashville, Rachel started playing professionally at age 18. Rachel has played with Todd Snider, Jerry Joseph & the Jack Mormons, Elizabeth Cooke, Allen Thompson, The Steel Wheels, Rumpke Mountain Boys, Sierra Ferrell, and many other Nashville staples. Having toured extensively for the past five years, some of her highlighted stops include headlining Terrapin Crossroads, and supporting bands such as Greensky Bluegrass, Widespread Panic, Bob Weir, Jack White.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.