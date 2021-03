Ryan Oyer

A Chattanooga favorite, Ryan Thomas Oyer is best known for his insightful love songs wrapped in Beatlesque melodies. He is bringing his Britpop sound to the patio for Sangria Flight Night. Join us for all the Taco Tuesday specials including $2.50 tacos (until 7PM), $5 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $5 1885 rita’s, $15 margarita pitchers and great live, local music.

*Music scheduled weather permitting