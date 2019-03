Spend your Tuesday on the patio with Sean Quinn! Influenced by greats like Clapton and Bloomfield, Sean combines vocals, his unique style and stinging guitar talents to create a performance all its own.

In addition to the great music, we will have also be serving our Taco Tuesday specials including: $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), along with $5 1885 ritas, $5 shrimp cocktail appetizers and $15 margarita pitchers.

*Music weather permitting.