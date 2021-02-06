Tag a Friend: Mixed Media Art Tags

As quarantine life continues, it becomes ever more important that we find creative ways of connecting with our friends and reminding them how important they are to us. In this class, we will use mixed media supplies to create a unique art tag to share with a friend they can use in a planner or journal throughout the year.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/2/6/tag-a-friend-mixed-media-art-tag

Mixed media art tags are a popular art piece, that are created using paper scraps, ink, paint and more to create a one-of-a-kind textured art piece. They can be used as a bookmarks, alternatives to cards, tagging storage bins and more.

Supplies included:

2 tubes of paint

1 large tag

2 small tags

1 brush

Collage/ephemera pack

Glue stick

Other supplies needed:

Scissors

Hair dryer

Colored pencils (optional)

Glue gun (optional)

Please note: The Chattery will email for your address (to send supplies) upon purchasing a ticket. Ticket sales end on Monday, February 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.