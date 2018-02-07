Take Aim and Try Archery

Take aim at Outdoor Chattanooga’s "Try Archery" program every Wednesday in February. This free program offers all ages and skill levels a hands on opportunity to learn more about the sport of archery.

Concentrating on range safety rules and the fundamentals of archery, the sessions follow the National Archery in Schools (NASP) format and procedures. All sessions are walk-in and open to ages 6 and up. Drop in any time, during any session. No reservation or prior experience required to participate. All equipment and instruction provided. Cost: FREE. Just show up, take aim and give archery a try!

Free indoor archery sessions provided by Outdoor ChattanoogaWednesdays in February from 3:30-6:00 p.m.February 7, 14, 21 and 28At Outdoor Chattanooga, 200 River St. in Coolidge Park