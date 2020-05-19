Take a Breath with Us

Are you ready to tame the chaos and bring balance and intention into your everyday life? Join us for an evening of exploration and discovery in mastering skills for peace in your everyday world. Be prepared to be enlightened, empowered and pampered during this mini-retreat for women.

Four diverse speakers will share:

Amanda Dillard (That Elderberry Lady): Intentional use of the world around us.

Laura Coleman (Family Money Coaching): Money mapping for self-care.

Lisa Norman (The Lisa Norman Project): Health and well-being, a harmonic approach.

Melonie Lusk (The Art of Wellness): Quick ways to infuse well-being into every day, all natural mini- facial included.

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Melissa Astin at mastin@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift to the workshop to someone else.

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
