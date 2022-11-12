× Expand Eon Scents Event logo

Take Control of Your Wellness Presented by Eon Scents

We will engage in practices that promote self-care, wellbeing and balance to evolve a healthier you! This adult event is a celebration of health and wellness for all communities. You will leave feeling inspired, rejuvenated and ready to embrace new challenges.

During the event, we will experience:

Yoga

Meditation

Financial Coaching

Positive Thinking

Health Screenings

Free massages

Guest facilitators and more.....

We will be joined by organizations that support and nurture a healthy lifestyle. Vendors will be on-site to showcase their health and wellness related products and services. All attendees will be registered for raffles drawn throughout the event.