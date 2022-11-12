Eon Scents
Event logo
Take Control of Your Wellness Presented by Eon Scents
We will engage in practices that promote self-care, wellbeing and balance to evolve a healthier you! This adult event is a celebration of health and wellness for all communities. You will leave feeling inspired, rejuvenated and ready to embrace new challenges.
During the event, we will experience:
Yoga
Meditation
Financial Coaching
Positive Thinking
Health Screenings
Free massages
Guest facilitators and more.....
We will be joined by organizations that support and nurture a healthy lifestyle. Vendors will be on-site to showcase their health and wellness related products and services. All attendees will be registered for raffles drawn throughout the event.